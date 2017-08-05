Active Minds presents: Putin's Russia

Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204

Having influenced the country far beyond the term of his first official Presidency and now having returned to the role and consolidated his power, Vladimir Putin’s leadership of Russia suggests a return to an authoritarianism that, for some, feels similar to the days of Soviet control and the Czars of old.  Join Active Minds as we examine the story of Russia under the influence of Vladimir Putin.

Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
