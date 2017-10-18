Active Minds presents: The Refugee Crisis
Millions of refugees are fleeing from danger zones in Syria, Iraq, and elsewhere, creating a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions. Many are dying in transit and the nations receiving them are being overwhelmed. Join Active Minds as we explore how the migrants and the international community are struggling to cope with these challenges. This program is sponsored by Alexander Properties.
