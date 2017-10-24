Active Minds presents: Salem Witches
Tattered Cover 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80206
In 1692 in Salem, Massachusetts an extraordinary series of events coupled with the hysterical reaction of the community, resulted in what is referred to as the Salem Witch Hunt. Hundreds of individuals were tried for the crime of witchcraft and many were executed as a result. Join Active Minds as we seek to understand this astounding moment in our country's early history.
Info
Tattered Cover 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80206 View Map
Classes, Lectures & Forums- Event, Seniors - Event