Active Minds presents: Saudi Arabia

to Google Calendar - Active Minds presents: Saudi Arabia - 2018-02-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Active Minds presents: Saudi Arabia - 2018-02-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Active Minds presents: Saudi Arabia - 2018-02-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - Active Minds presents: Saudi Arabia - 2018-02-23 10:00:00

Malley Senior Recreation Center 3380 S. Lincoln St., Denver, Colorado Englewood

With over 20% of the world's proven oil reserves, Saudi Arabia continues to be important to the global economy. Join Active Minds as we tell the story of this complex nation.  We will cover Saudi history, the recent generational transition of power in the Saudi Royal family, and the complicated role played by the Wahhabi school of Sunni Islamic thought in the country and the region. This event is sponsored by Porter Adventist Hospital. If parking in the lot, get pass from inside center

Info
Malley Senior Recreation Center 3380 S. Lincoln St., Denver, Colorado Englewood View Map
Classes, Lectures & Forums- Event, Seniors - Event
303-762-2660
to Google Calendar - Active Minds presents: Saudi Arabia - 2018-02-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Active Minds presents: Saudi Arabia - 2018-02-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Active Minds presents: Saudi Arabia - 2018-02-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - Active Minds presents: Saudi Arabia - 2018-02-23 10:00:00