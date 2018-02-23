Active Minds presents: Saudi Arabia

With over 20% of the world's proven oil reserves, Saudi Arabia continues to be important to the global economy. Join Active Minds as we tell the story of this complex nation. We will cover Saudi history, the recent generational transition of power in the Saudi Royal family, and the complicated role played by the Wahhabi school of Sunni Islamic thought in the country and the region. This event is sponsored by Porter Adventist Hospital. If parking in the lot, get pass from inside center