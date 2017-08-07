Active Minds presents: South Korea

to Google Calendar - Active Minds presents: South Korea - 2017-08-07 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Active Minds presents: South Korea - 2017-08-07 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Active Minds presents: South Korea - 2017-08-07 13:00:00 iCalendar - Active Minds presents: South Korea - 2017-08-07 13:00:00

Sunrise at Flatirons 400 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, Colorado 80021

The Korean peninsula is a challenging part of the world. While North Korea gets a lot of attention for their nuclear ambitions and anti-western rhetoric, their neighbor to the south is making headlines of their own. The recent election of Moon Jae-in as President of South Korea is likely to bring some significant shifts in regional policy and create ripples throughout the world. Join Active Minds as we explore the country of South Korea, past, present, and future. RSVP: 303-466-2422

Parking: Complimentary parking is available. Please ask the Concierge about the parking when you make your reservation.

Info
Sunrise at Flatirons 400 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, Colorado 80021 View Map
Seniors - Event
303-466-2422
to Google Calendar - Active Minds presents: South Korea - 2017-08-07 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Active Minds presents: South Korea - 2017-08-07 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Active Minds presents: South Korea - 2017-08-07 13:00:00 iCalendar - Active Minds presents: South Korea - 2017-08-07 13:00:00