Active Minds presents: South Korea

The Korean peninsula is a challenging part of the world. While North Korea gets a lot of attention for their nuclear ambitions and anti-western rhetoric, their neighbor to the south is making headlines of their own. The recent election of Moon Jae-in as President of South Korea is likely to bring some significant shifts in regional policy and create ripples throughout the world. Join Active Minds as we explore the country of South Korea, past, present, and future. RSVP: 303-466-2422

Parking: Complimentary parking is available. Please ask the Concierge about the parking when you make your reservation.