Active Minds presents: Spain

From its heights as the dominant country in the world in the 16th century, Spain is now one of the European countries struggling with debt. Join Active Minds as we explore the roots and legacy of the Spanish Empire and how this important country fits into the regional and global puzzle today. Doors open at 1:45; please arrive and be seated by 2:00 for the start of the program.
Info
Covenant Village of Colorado 9151 Yarrow St., Westminster, Colorado 80021 View Map
Seniors - Event, Talks & Readings - Event