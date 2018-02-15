Active Minds presents: Spain
Ross-University Hills Branch Library 4310 E. Amherst Ave., Denver, Colorado 80222
From its heights as the dominant country in the world in the 16th century, Spain currently struggles with a high debt burden and separatist challenges from Catalonia. Join Active Minds as we explore the roots and legacy of the Spanish Empire and how this important country fits into the regional and global puzzle today.
Info
