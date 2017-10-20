Active Minds presents: Take a Bite of the Big Apple
Virginia Village branch library 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver, Colorado 80222
There’s no place in the world quite like New York City. From Broadway to Wall Street, Little Italy to Central Park, New York has a history and an energy all its own. Join Active Minds as we virtually visit one of the world’s most important cities. We’ll explore the city’s past and present, as well as the important people and places that have shaped this unique city.
Virginia Village branch library 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver, Colorado 80222
