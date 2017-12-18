Active Minds presents: Classical Holiday Music

It's nearly impossible to imagine the holiday season without music. Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa have become joyous family celebrations, inspiring playful songs that delight children and bring nostalgic feelings to their parents. But through the centuries, the musical message of Christmas has remained true to the profound story of the Nativity. In this Active Minds program, we'll go back to the Renaissance and then travel through the years in musical excerpts that mix the familiar with the unfamiliar. We'll visit several countries along the way, as we discover some of the holiday's most beautiful and timeless melodies.

