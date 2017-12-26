Active Minds presents: The History of Tea
Tattered Cover 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80206
Other than water, tea is the most widely consumed beverage in the world and one of the oldest, tracing its roots (so to speak) to at least the 5th century BCE. Join Active Minds as we tell the story of tea, including the role it played in colonial empire building, the different types of tea, how it is grown and processed, who grows and drinks the most (which are not the same), and much more.
Info
Tattered Cover 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80206 View Map
Classes, Lectures & Forums- Event, Seniors - Event