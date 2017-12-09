Active Minds presents: The Nobel Prize
Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204
Swedish chemist Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, established the Nobel Prize in his will in 1895. For over a century the prize has stood for extraordinary accomplishment in a variety of fields throughout the world. Join Active Minds as we trace the history of the Nobel Prize, highlighting notable laureates, notable omissions, and a controversy here and there. We will also take a look at recent and possible future winners and the political impact the prize can have in the world.
