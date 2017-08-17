Active Minds presents: The Nuremberg Trials

Over seventy years after the world brought charges against individuals for their actions in World War II, crimes against humanity are still part of the fabric of the world in which we live (ISIS, Syria, etc). Join Active Minds as we look back at the series of trials known as the Nuremberg Trials and trace its impact on the creation of the International Criminal Court and how the world views war crimes. We will discuss how this legacy applies to events in the modern world as well as the current challenges of implementing this area of international law. This event is sponsored by Springbrooke, Porter Adventist Hospital, Paradyme Mortgage, and Friends For Life.