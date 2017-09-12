Active Minds presents: Turbulent Waters - Conflict in the South China Sea

The South China Sea is an incredibly strategic body of water located between China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. At stake is one of the busiest trade routes in the world as well as oil and fishing rights. Recently China has been pressing its claim to long disputed parts of the South China Sea, raising concerns as to what may happen as tensions rise. Join Active Minds for a closer look at this delicate situation. RSVP: 303-552-2282