"Adaptogens" by Jessica Baker

April 15, 2017, Saturday, 9:45am-12:00pm The Herb Society of America, Rocky Mountain Unit presents a special program: "Adaptogens" byJessicaBaker. Adaptogens are herbs that can help the body to adjust and defend against the effects of environmental and emotional stress. Many adaptogens grow in harsh conditions like Colorado and are able to survive extreme temperatures and wind. It is their ability to thrive amidst the intense cold and heat that gives them their medicinal qualities. This class will be an exploration of adaptogens from various cultures.

Jessica Baker is an acupuncturist, herbalist, aromatherapist and educator. Her passion for sharing the messages of the plants is reflected in her private practice and her classes on aromatherapy, herbalism, and Chinese medicine. Jessica teaches at The Colorado School of Clinical Herbalism and is an Assistant Supervising Practitioner at the Colorado School of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Jessica is a professional member of the American Herbalists Guild and the Colorado chapter of the American Herbalists Guild. Arrive by 9:45am for social at the Presbytery Center 1710 S. Grant St meeting starts promptly at 10:00am. Plenty of parking in lot behind the building. Enter from parking lot.