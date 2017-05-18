Aerial Yoga with Devine

The first and only form of aerial yoga accredited by the Yoga Alliance, AIReal Yoga™ is for all levels and styles of yoga and is led by Devine Will of Sukha Healing Arts LLC, the only AIReal Yoga™ certified studio in Denver.

What is AIReal Yoga™?

AIReal Yoga™ uses a looped fabric (hammock) that swivels freely on a single point taking you to a higher level. It allows you to deepen your stretch, correct your alignment, and safely perform inversions.

The hammock further serves as a yoga prop you can hold onto for balance and as a spotting device which safely guides you into postures you might of thought are reserved for gymnasts, circus artists or advanced yogis. However, this new form of yoga is equally beneficial for beginners and advanced students alike. You will be practicing your fitness in the air, defying gravity, moving freely, releasing fear, and floating into a deeper understanding of your wellness. You will leave an AIReal Yoga™ class feeling taller, leaner, and quite literally, higher.​