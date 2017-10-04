After Hours at the Museum: Cassini: The Grand Finale
Denver Museum of Nature & Science 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80205
Celebrate the achievements of the Cassini mission! Cassini will end its 20-plus-years since its launch with what NASA calls the “grand finale,” a dive into Saturn’s atmosphere ending in self-destruction. Museum scientist Steve Lee and a panel of local experts will discuss the immense contributions Cassini has made to our understanding of Saturn and its moons during the 13 years the spacecraft has orbited this spectacular “ring world.”
Info
Denver Museum of Nature & Science 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80205 View Map
Classes, Lectures & Forums- Event