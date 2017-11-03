Akropolis Reed Quintet at Lakewood Cultural Center

Lakewood Cultural Center Presents

Akropolis Reed Quintet

7:30 p.m., Friday, November 3

Tickets start at $20 at www.Lakewood.org/LCCPresents, 303-987-7845 or the Box Office

Akropolis Reed Quintet, winners of the 2014 Fischoff Gold Medal, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 3 at Lakewood Cultural Center. Founded at the University of Michigan in 2009, Akropolis has won six national chamber music prizes, commissioned over 25 works from composers in seven countries and recorded three albums. Its 2017 release, "The Space Between Us," was called "pure gold" by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Hailed for “imagination, infallible musicality, and huge vitality” (Fanfare Magazine), Akropolis Reed Quintet takes listeners on extraordinary musical adventures. The quintet has performed all over the world, from Juneau to Abu Dhabi, and has showcased at five national conferences, including as a participant in the Association for Performing Arts Presenter's prestigious Young Performers Career Advancement Program (YPCA).

Akropolis delivers passionate, energized, and unforgettable performances in a variety of series both traditional and adventurous in nature. All Akropolis events include informative musical introductions and a chance to greet the artists. Additionally, Akropolis is steadfastly committed to education, winning the 2015 Fischoff Educator Award for conducting extensive educational residencies benefitting thousands of children each year.

Akropolis members are Tim Gocklin (oboe), Kari Landry (clarinet), Matt Landry (saxophone), Andrew Koeppe (bass clarinet) and Ryan Reynolds (bassoon). Their Lakewood program includes original works and arrangements by Marc Mellits, Nico Muhly, Leonard Bernstein, David Biedenbender and George Gershwin.

Tickets start at $20 and are available at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue).

Akropolis Reed Quintet's performance is made possible in part through support from Colorado Creative Industries and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The 2017-2018 Lakewood Cultural Center Presents season is generously supported by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), with appreciation to the members of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District, and Denver Post Community, which improve and enrich the lives of those in our community.

