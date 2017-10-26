Al Ferguson Jazz Trio

With a long history as both leader and sideman in Denver, jazz guitarist AL FERGUSON has absorbed lessons from the great jazz guitar stylists of the past fifty years. You’ll hear hints of Johnny Smith and Barney Kessel in his playing, plenty of Wes Montgomery and Joe Pass, blues influences of Billy Butler and Kenny Burrell, plus the spare sophistication of Jim Hall. Derivative? “Of course, aren’t we all,” says Al. “We find our own way by learning from the masters.” If you like classic jazz guitar, join us for food and drink as we welcome the AL FERGUSON TRIO at La Cour.

We believe Live Jazz should be as accessible as possible. As always there is no cover charge.