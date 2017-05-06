Allies in Leadership, Policy Making and Systems Change

Below is information about a leadership training for siblings and self-advocates. Sibling Tree is the Colorado chapter for the National Sibling Leadership Network and we are a fairly new organization. This is the first time we have offered this training with a grant from the Colorado Developmental Disabilities Council.

We believe this training is so important because it gives siblings and self-advocates the opportunity to have meaningful conversations about their future. Siblings are the longest relationship in a person's life and often become the caregiver or partner in navigating services once the parents are not able to any longer. Often siblings' futures are determined by lawmakers, providers and their family without anyone knowing that it's happening that way. We are giving them the opportunity to have a voice alongside their brother/sister so that everyone is prepared, supported and heard.

Graduates of this program will be able to join the ALPS committee which will be a voice in Colorado for siblings and self-advocates. They will also travel to the national Sibling Leadership Network conference and the Disability Policy Seminar.

Our Allies in Leadership, Policymaking and Systems Change leadership training is for adult and teen siblings of individuals with IDD, as well as self-advocates. This training will include:

Monthly National Speakers

Individual or Group Advocacy Projects

Opportunities to Attend the National Sibling Leadership Conference

Opportunity to meet other siblings and self-advocates

We will be covering the following topics:

Disability History, Federal Policy and National Goals

Promising Practices in Services and Supports in the United States

Navigating Service Delivery Systems, Service Coordination and Resources

Sibling Issues and Concerns

Legislative Process

Leadership and Advocacy

We can provide assistance with technology, travel, respite/child care and a translator if needed.

Since sibling resources are still so new, we are trying to let siblings know that there are resources out there for them and how to access them.