Amazing Apples
Natural Grocers - Design District 368 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209
Apples are centuries old, but are as delicious today as ever. Learn about our amazing varieties of organic apples and tempt your senses with some of our favorite new, apple-inspired recipes. It's easy to make this healthful fruit a part of your everyday diet. After all, an apple a day keeps the doctor away!
Paleo Apple- Cinnamon Pancakes are on the menu!
Presented by Rachel Walker, Nutritional Health Coach
