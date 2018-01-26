American Mariachi

Lucha and Boli are ready to start their own all-female mariachi band in 1970s’ Denver. The only things standing in their way are a male-dominated music genre, patriarchal pressure from inside their families and finding the right women to fill out their sound. As they practice, perform and strive to earn the respect of their community, their music sparks a transformation in the lives of those around them – especially Lucha’s parents. This humorous, heartwarming story about music’s power to heal and connect includes gorgeous live mariachi music played on stage. González writes a passionate story about families and friendships that you should share with yours!

Denver favorite Playwright José Cruz González returns to the DCPA with another heartwarming story, following his lyrical magical realism piece September Shoes in 2005 and the laugh-out-loud comedy Sunsets and Margaritas in 2008.