Americana | Opening Reception

“Americana” is commonly associated with nostalgia, optimism, and a rose-tinted view of the past. Images of baseball, stars and stripes, or apple pie may come to mind. But what does Americana look like in 2017, especially in today’s turbulent political times? Curated across two broad spectrums – people and land/architecture – Americana offers a complex vision of diversity, resilience, and distinctiveness as seen through the eyes of 26 contemporary artists from across the United States. Juror: Darren Ching, Director and Co-Owner of Klompching Gallery (New York).