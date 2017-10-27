The BiTSY Stage

presents

Anansi: The Itsy BiTSY Spider Stories

Adapted by Jeri Franco, Samantha McDermott and Patti Murtha

Directed by Samantha McDermott

October 27 – December 17, 2017

Oh what a tangled web we’ll weave!

The BiTSY Stage presents "Anansi: The Itsy BiTSY Spider Stories" October 27 through December 17 at 1137 S. Huron St. Denver, CO 80223. Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and Sundays at 11a.m. No performance November 25-26. All performances are FREE, donations are accepted. Reservations at www.bitsystage.com, by email at patti@bitsystage.com or by calling 720-328-5294.

There are many accounts told of Anansi, the African trickster who often shows up as a spider and is considered to be the spirit who possesses the knowledge of all stories. Join us as we explore the folklore of this fantastic character, and watch the many ways we spin his sagas.

The cast includes James Brunt, Tresha Farris, Hossein Forouzandeh, Ronald McQueen, Rav’n Moon, Brihtney O’Brien, Artie Thompson and Lisa Young.

Through the process of storytelling we can find commonality and community. The BiTSY Stage provides high quality, FREE theatrical productions for the whole family. Our adaptations of international folktales celebrate the things we all have in common while exploring the differences that make our world so rich.

“Anansi: The Itsy BiTSY Spider Stories" is the seventh adaptation of international folktales presented by The Bitsy Stage. The first, "The Stonemason's Wish: A Chinese Tale," opened in March of 2016.

###

Westword Best of Denver® /// Arts & Entertainment /// 2017

The BiTSY Stage

Best Children’s Theater Programming