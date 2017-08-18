We invite all artists and arts organizations to attend Archives for Artists an assembly that will empower artists and arts collectives with the radical act of archiving (truly, self-documenting) and in shaping our city's artistic history. We will discuss how community and personal archives can challenge misrepresentation and inequity, how artists can be citizen archivists, and we will discuss intersectionality in art and archives, collective memory, and artistic intent.

Arthyve will also be launching our crowd-sourced memory bank in which artists and Denver communities can donate images, art, words, and their recorded voice to serve as a living snapshot of their experience at that point in time. We believe that in creating this archive and center, we will encourage intercultural dialogue and mutual respect for other ways of life.

What is unique about this approach is it is curated by you, Denver’s artists. You get to choose how you are represented by choosing what kinds of materials enter the archive, while enriching our collective history with visual narratives and stories, many of which are often underrepresented.

$12 for the event.