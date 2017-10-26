What happens when archives and history inspire art? What does it look like? How does it sound, feel, or, even, taste? What is the process behind transforming archival materials into new creations? The Society of Rocky Mountain Archivists, in partnership with Arthyve and Denver Events & Venues, invite our Colorado community to come explore these questions at Archives as Muse, a one night program on October 26th. This public program, moderated by Rick Griffith, Denver County Commissioner for Public Art and Culture and Director of MATTER, will feature new and inspired work from archives and on-stage conversations with Colorado artists Esther Hernandez, Nathan Hall, Sarah Fukami, Elyssa Lewis, George Perez, Sarah Walsh, John Lake and Sarah Gjertson.