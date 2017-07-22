Art Journaling for Beginners: Pages in Stages

Art journaling enables you to capture the moments, people, and experiences of your life in a unique and beautiful way. This workshop will get you inspired to use the enriching process of art journaling to chronicle and reflect on your life. In class, create four unique pages for your journal using a variety of media and techniques. With guidance from your instructor, try drawing, painting, stenciling, and creating collages. You’ll play with using different kinds of images, incorporating meaningful quotations, and using decorative lettering. Set your mind free and join Shemi Dixon on a fun adventure into the world of art journaling! Shemi is a mixed-media artist who believes in the power of free-spirited and artistic expression. Freedom, embracing creativity, and being true to your inner voice are her main sources of inspiration and creative energy.