Art Opening Madeleine Dodge & Frederick Pichon “Check Mate”
La Cour Art Bar 1643 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80210
Madeleine & Frederick have teamed up to play a game of art chess.
Each artist takes turns working on the same piece in much the way players execute a game of chess according to the rules of the game.
These small works are abstract assemblages combining a great array of experimental processes
and brilliantly imaginative materials and techniques.
Info
La Cour Art Bar 1643 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80210 View Map
Arts - Event, Gallery Showing - Event