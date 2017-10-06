Art Opening Madeleine Dodge & Frederick Pichon “Check Mate”

to Google Calendar - Art Opening Madeleine Dodge & Frederick Pichon “Check Mate” - 2017-10-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Opening Madeleine Dodge & Frederick Pichon “Check Mate” - 2017-10-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Opening Madeleine Dodge & Frederick Pichon “Check Mate” - 2017-10-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - Art Opening Madeleine Dodge & Frederick Pichon “Check Mate” - 2017-10-06 19:00:00

La Cour Art Bar 1643 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80210

Madeleine & Frederick have teamed up to play a game of art chess.

Each artist takes turns working on the same piece in much the way players execute a game of chess according to the rules of the game.

These small works are abstract assemblages combining a great array of experimental processes

and brilliantly imaginative materials and techniques.

Info
La Cour Art Bar 1643 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80210 View Map
Arts - Event, Gallery Showing - Event
303-777-5000
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Art Opening Madeleine Dodge & Frederick Pichon “Check Mate” - 2017-10-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Opening Madeleine Dodge & Frederick Pichon “Check Mate” - 2017-10-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Opening Madeleine Dodge & Frederick Pichon “Check Mate” - 2017-10-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - Art Opening Madeleine Dodge & Frederick Pichon “Check Mate” - 2017-10-06 19:00:00