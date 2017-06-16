Art Studio Sale -Artwork by Tabetha Landt AND Ravay Snow

Denver artists Tabetha Landt and Ravay Snow invite the public to TABETHA AND RAVAY'S EXCELLENT STUDIO SALE!.

The sale takes place at Landt's studio at 802 Santa Fe Drive during the Santa Fe Art District's Collector's weekend in June. The gallery will be open from 4 pm to 9 pm on Friday, June 16, and 1 pm - 6 pm on Saturday, June 17. As well as exhibiting their paintings, prints, books, and drawings, the duo will also perform some songs from their 15+ year musical partnership.

Landt and Snow are working artists, and initially conceived the event as a way to clean out their studios to make way for an ever-present stream of new work.

"We initially thought of this as an opportunity for a party, where we could combine our mutual interests in art and literature and music," says Snow. "So we had our first studio sale last December. And it was so much fun that we decided to do it semi-annually! At the last party, we had door prizes and giveaways and entertainment, and we want to continue that tradition!"