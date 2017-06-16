AT THE WATER’S EDGE:

Floral and Fowl

The Artwork of Michael Warren and Darryl Trott

June 16 – September 30, 2017

Old South Frame and Gallery will hold an exhibit and sale of the works of English artist Michael Warren and floral artist Darryl Trott June 16 – September 30 with an opening reception on Friday, June 16 from 6 – 10 p.m. at 1588 South Pearl St., Denver, CO 80210. Catering compliments of Brothers BBQ. All pieces are original paintings from a private collection and this is the first time they have been offered for sale.

Michael Warren was born in 1938 and studied at the College of Art, Wolverhampton. He started painting full-time in 1972, and has developed his art in conjunction with active bird watching, all pictures being derived from field observations. Early paintings contained very decorative backgrounds to the bird subject. This emphasis has gradually given way a greater realism while retaining a strong design element. Pictures are painted with acrylics or watercolors on pure rag paper. He has studied birds extensively in Britain and the USA, also in Europe, the Pacific and Africa. He has designed several series of commemorative postage stamps and book jackets, as well as publishing books of his own work. His works have also been featured on the cover of the RSPB's Birds magazine. He is a member of the Society of Wildlife Artists and the Artists for Nature Foundation. He lives in Nottinghamshire, England.

Darryl Trott (1942-2004) achieved a feel and flow with watercolor that no other medium comes close to. The Australian born artist was inspired from the very young age of six when he received his first set of watercolor paints for Christmas. But it was thirty years or more before his childhood love of flowers and art were brought to the surface by Ruth Tuck, a great Australian floral artist and teacher.

Following Ruth Tucks advice, coupled with a 1977 sellout exhibition at Newton Gallery in Adelaide and an extended trip to the United States, introducing him to some of the finest galleries and publishers, Darryl emerged as one of the best floral artists in the world. Beautiful, large petals flow dramatically and abundantly from Darryl's works of art, so enticing they make you feel as though you can pick them directly off the surface of the paper.