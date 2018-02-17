Athena Project Arts Presents an Evening of World Dance
Eugenia Rawls Courtyard Theatre, King Center 777 Lawrence St., Denver, Colorado 80204
Evening of World Dance at CU Eugenia Rawls- Courtyard Theatre. Featuring local resident choreographers ranging in style from Modern, Contemporary Ballet, Samba, and more. We will look at how each choreographer works with trios. It will be an exciting evening highlighting the rich diversity and talent within our Denver community! This event will showcase some of Denver’s unique professional choreographers as well as highlight emerging choreographers.
Info
