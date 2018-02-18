Athena Project Arts Presents Master Dance Classes and Panel Discussion
Eugenia Rawls Courtyard Theatre, King Center 777 Lawrence St., Denver, Colorado 80204
For the first time this year, we’re thrilled to offer master classes in Samba, Modern and Contact Improvisations classes followed by a panel discussion. Pricing is one class for $20 and all 3 for $50 pass. Available online at www.AthenaProjectArts.org.
Info
