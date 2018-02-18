Athena Project Arts Presents Master Dance Classes and Panel Discussion

to Google Calendar - Athena Project Arts Presents Master Dance Classes and Panel Discussion - 2018-02-18 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Athena Project Arts Presents Master Dance Classes and Panel Discussion - 2018-02-18 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Athena Project Arts Presents Master Dance Classes and Panel Discussion - 2018-02-18 15:00:00 iCalendar - Athena Project Arts Presents Master Dance Classes and Panel Discussion - 2018-02-18 15:00:00

One class $20, all 3 $50

Eugenia Rawls Courtyard Theatre, King Center 777 Lawrence St., Denver, Colorado 80204

For the first time this year, we’re thrilled to offer master classes in Samba, Modern and Contact Improvisations classes followed by a panel discussion. Pricing is one class for $20 and all 3 for $50 pass. Available online at www.AthenaProjectArts.org.

Info
Eugenia Rawls Courtyard Theatre, King Center 777 Lawrence St., Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
Arts - Event, Dance - Event, Festivals & Fairs - Event
to Google Calendar - Athena Project Arts Presents Master Dance Classes and Panel Discussion - 2018-02-18 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Athena Project Arts Presents Master Dance Classes and Panel Discussion - 2018-02-18 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Athena Project Arts Presents Master Dance Classes and Panel Discussion - 2018-02-18 15:00:00 iCalendar - Athena Project Arts Presents Master Dance Classes and Panel Discussion - 2018-02-18 15:00:00