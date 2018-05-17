Athena Project Presents Artists’ Night Out
Meet other local female artists, but instead of TELLING us what kind of artist you are… SHOW us! Bring your dancing shoes, your monologues, your paintings or photographs, or even your guitar and have 1-2 minutes to highlight your work among community supporters and future collaborators. Free and open to the public.
