Augustana Arts presents

The Kinzie Duo

“Between Eternity and Time: Music of Their Heart & Soul”

Featuring the Colorado Symphony’s John & Karen Kinzie

With special guests Jonathan Sherwin, bassoon (Cleveland Orchestra), and Sally Sherwin, flute

Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Augustana Arts presents The Kinzie Duo featuring Colorado Symphony percussionist John Kinzie and Colorado Symphony violinist Karen Kinzie at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 5 at Augustana Lutheran Church, 5000 East Alameda Ave., Denver, CO 80246. They will be joined by special guests Jonathan Sherwin, bassoon, and Sally Sherwin, flute. Tickets are $10- $25 and now on sale at www.AugustanArts.org.

The program includes Christina Woehr’s Djembach, Eric Ewazen’s Mosaics, Astor Piazzolla’s History of the Tango, David Mullikin’s Between Eternity and Time and Brian Prechtl’s Vows.

John Kinzie is the Principal Percussionist of the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, a position he has held since 1985. Prior to his appointment with the CSO, Mr. Kinzie was Principal Percussionist with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, a position he won at the age of 19.. Mr. Kinzie has been a featured soloist with the Toledo Symphony, Colorado Music Festival, Yale School of Music and the Grand Teton Music Festival. Mr. Kinzie can also be heard on Bridge Records with two recordings of George Crumb's music. The first included a promotional tour culminating at Carnegie Hall and the more recent recording was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Karen Kinzie has been a violinist with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra since 1993. Originally from Chicago, she graduated from Indiana University where she studied with James Buswell and Nelli Schkolnikova. Prior to joining the Colorado Symphony, Karen played in The Florida Orchestra, The Florida Philharmonic, and The Grant Park Orchestra in Chicago. She and her husband John Kinzie perform in the Grand Teton Music Festival every summer. They also participate in several of the Colorado Symphony's small ensembles together including Once Upon a Time, Mathnotes and Petite Musique.

Since 1997, Augustana Arts has been serving the community by presenting the artistry of resident performing groups, internationally renowned touring artists, and accomplished locally-based ensembles of many genres. The resident groups - Stratus Chamber Orchestra, Colorado Women's Chorale, and the Colorado Men’s Chorale - perform at a variety of venues in addition to the majestic Augustana Lutheran Church in Denver. Augustana Arts serves educational outreach through the City Strings program, an inspired vision to provide youngsters with great need access to high quality, small group music instruction free of cost afterschool at several metro locations.

Augustana Arts concerts and programs are made possible in part by generous support from the citizens of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District, Colorado Creative Industries, the Augustana Foundation, the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation, the Denver Foundation, and several other community partners.

Augustana Arts - The Kinzie Duo

Featuring John and Karen Kinzie With special guests Jonathan Sherwin and Sally Sherwin - Saturday, May 5 @ 7:30 p.m. Augustana Lutheran Church, 5000 East Alameda Ave., Denver, CO 80246. Tickets are $10- $25 - 303-388-4962, online at www.AugustanaArts.org, or at the door