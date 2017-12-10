Aurora Symphony Orchestra - Holiday Celebration
Tickets: $15 - Adults (Age 19+) | Free - Kids (18 & Under)
Heritage Event Center 14401 E. Exposition Ave., Denver, Colorado 80012
Join the ASO as we celebrate the Holidays! Featuring “The Snowman” an Academy Award®-nominated short film as well as a good ‘ole fashion audience sing-along of holiday music from around the world.
Info
Classical/Choral, Concerts & Live Music - Event, Holiday - Event