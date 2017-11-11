Ballet Ariel Open House

Ballet Ariel once again throws open the studio doors, welcoming the community to its annual Open House on Saturday, November 11, 2017, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Bring the whole family to meet the dancers that will be performing everyone’s favorite ballets throughout the season, tour the facility, enjoy free refreshments and learn all about Ballet Ariel’s exceptional programming. Known for its original choreography of traditional and non-traditional ballets, Ballet Ariel offers the finest in dance education and performance.

Ballet Ariel will host this joy filled, fun evening in the studios located in Denver at 7808 E. Cherry Creek South Dr., Suite 209, near Evans and Quebec.

Ballet Ariel’s classical and beautiful version of The Nutcracker returns to Lakewood Cultural Center to usher in the holiday season. Six matinees and two evening performances will be presented on December 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th, 22nd and 23rd. Tickets can be purchased on-line at Lakewood Cultural Center, or in person at the box office at 470 S. Allison Pkwy, Lakewood, CO 80226.

Conquer the last vestiges of winter with Sorcerer’s Apprentice, danced to music by Paul Dukas, and Sleeping Beauty Suite, delightful excerpts from Aurora’s wedding. This charming duo will be performed on February 24 and 25, 2018 at Cleo Parker Robinson’s Dance Theatre, followed by a special tea party with Aurora and her Prince. Ballet Ariel will also be performing at the D.L. Parsons Theatre at the Northglenn Recreation Center, on March 18, 2018. All performances will be at 3:00 p.m. Visit Ballet Ariel’s website, www.balletariel.org, for information on tickets.

Ballet Ariel’s original ballet set to Aaron Copland’s iconic Appalachian Spring is the perfect end to a season of perfection. Paired with the debut of Ballet Ariel’s original Ballerinas by Degas, this season finale epitomizes the beauty and elegance of classical ballet for two shows only, on April 28 and 29, 2018 at Lakewood Cultural Center.