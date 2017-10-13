Ballet Ariel Presents Rikki-Tikki-Tavi and The Sleeping Beauty

Ballet Ariel’s 19th performance season opens with Rikki-Tikki-Tavi. This new and original ballet, based on the short story in Rudyard Kipling’s beloved classic Jungle Book, returns for one night only at Lone Tree Arts Center on Friday, October 13, 2017.

In a tropical jungle teeming with animals, this child-friendly ballet is a story of great courage and loyalty as the little mongoose Rikki stands in the face of grave danger from two slithering cobras Nag and Nagaina to protect his adopted family. Director Ilena Norton, in collaboration with contemporary choreographer, Gregory Gonzales, created this spellbinding ballet to the melodic and rhythmic music of Alberto Ginastera, a leading Argentinian composer of the 20th century. Norton’s fluid and elegant style combined with Gonzales’ slightly edgy approach, results in an innovative and novel ballet the whole family will enjoy.

Also, experience the grandeur of Russian ballet at Aurora’s Wedding from The Sleeping Beauty by Tchaikovksy. Awakened from a hundred years slumber, Princess Aurora dances a grand duet with her Prince for a royal guest list that includes the Jewel Fairies, Little Red Riding Hood, Puss in Boots and Bluebird. Marius Petipa’s choreography from the original 1890 production will be staged by former prima ballerina, Patricia Renzetti, and Oleg Dedogryuk.

Tickets for the October 13, 2017 production at 7:00 pm are $25 for adults, $23 for students/seniors, and $20 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased by calling 720-509-1000 or online at Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, CO.