Ballet Ariel’s imaginative and beautiful interpretation of the classic holiday ballet, The Nutcracker, returns to the Lakewood Cultural Center. Tickets are on sale now for all performances.

Steeped in the noble traditions of classical ballet, Ballet Ariel’s The Nutcracker is a delight for audiences of all ages. Directed by Ilena Norton, Oleg Dedogryuk, and Patricia Renzetti, and brilliantly performed by Ballet Ariel’s professional company and school, Tchaikovsky’s famous score is given new life with festive costumes and breathtaking choreography. Local dance icon, Paul Noel Fiorino will reprise his role as Drosselmeyer, with Jennifer Kuhn as the Sugar Plum Fairy, and Alexandru Glusacov and Oleg Dedogryuk as the Cavalier. Clara journeys with the Prince on a magical adventure of toy soldiers, dancing snowflakes and Sugar Plum fairies.

With its exuberant embrace of an enchanted world, Ballet Ariel’s The Nutcracker defines the season.

Ballet Ariel will perform six matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. on December 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th,

22nd and 23rd. The curtain will rise for evening performances at 7:00 p.m., on December 16th and 22nd. Tickets are $38 for adults, $35 for students and seniors, and tickets for children, 3 – 12, are $28. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lakewood.org/tickets, in person at the box office at 470 S. Allison Pkwy., Lakewood, CO 80226, or by phone at 303-987-7845.