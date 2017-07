Colorado Ballet will close out its season with a collection of ballets in Ballet Director’s Choice, which includes Pillar of Fire by choreographer Antony Tudor with music by Arnold Schoenberg, Brief Fling by choreographer Twyla Tharp with music by Michel Colombier and Percy Grainger, and a third work to be announced. Pillar of Fire is made possible through a generous grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

