Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet with Stephen Hough, piano

Friends of Chamber Music is pleased to present the Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet with famed British pianist and composer Stephen Hough on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, 7:30 p.m. at the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver. The program will include four rarely heard works, including Hough’s 2009 composition, commissioned by the quintet, “Was mit den Tränen geschieht” for piccolo, contrabassoon, and piano.

The Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet, founded in 1988, has succeeded in virtually redefining the sounds of the classic wind quintet. “Arguably the best ensemble of its kind in the world … exemplary music-making … impeccable precision … extraordinary unity … uncanny one-ness.” – Manchester Evening News

Mr. Hough became the first classical performing artist to win a MacArthur Foundation “genius grant” in 2001. He is frequently called a polymath and Renaissance man for his multiple accomplishments as an award-winning poet, a longtime blogger for The Telegraph, a painter, lecturer, novelist, and composer. He has recorded over 50 albums receiving several Grammy nominations and eight Gramophone Magazine Awards including two “Record of the Year” Awards.

Tickets: $40 each, or $10 for patrons 30 years old or younger. Visit friendsofchambermusic.com or call 303-388-9839 for more information.

About Friends Friends of Chamber Music: Friends of Chamber Music is the premier presenter of chamber music and soloists in the Denver area, annually offering a series of concerts including string quartets, piano trios, soloists, and mixed ensembles. Artists and ensembles are the finest available on the international concert scene. Friends of Chamber Music is also committed to educational outreach, engaging visiting and local artists to provide in-school performances, residencies, and master classes presented primarily for students in Denver Public Schools.