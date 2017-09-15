Big Business Branding for Small Businesses: Strategies for Making Your Mark

Your brand tells customers or clients who you are, how you're unique and why they should choose you. Big businesses invest heavily in brand development, but small businesses often see the brand as solely cosmetic. This is your opportunity to learn true brand fundamentals and apply proven brand strategy secrets to your business. Learn how to think about and build your brand as a strategic platform, not just a logo; how to position your company in the market and in relation to competitors; and how to differentiate yourself and create an emotional connection. Tom Douglis is a recognized strategic architect of award-winning brand programs for local, national, and global organizations. Before founding the Douglis Group in 2014, Tom was the managing director and senior brand strategist for Monigle Associates in Denver, vice president at Enterprise IG in New York City, and held senior brand consulting positions in Toronto. Douglis Group partner Brenda Cutler will also share her expertise in research and design.

To register for this class, please call us @ 303-399-0093 or visit our website @ www.freeu.com