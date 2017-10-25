Join us for a screening of award-winning documentary, Big Sonia, a highly entertaining film that illustrates the possibilities for overcoming extreme darkness. The film features Sonia Warshawski, a Holocaust survivor who is as vibrant as she is diligent, single-handedly running a six-day-a-week tailor shop in Kansas City.

For Sonia, the importance of keeping busy results from a particular darkness that has haunted her most of her life: her memories of the years she spent as a prisoner at Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen. Sonia refuses to let those memories dull her shine, instead turning them into a form of action, therapeutic for her and enlightening and inspiring for the rest of us.

Cost is $10.00

Please visit our website to register.