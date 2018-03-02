Black Ink: A Mo'Print Fundraiser

We're excited to announce that Mo'Print will be having a fundraiser as one of the first events in March 2018. THANK YOU to TRVE Brewery who will be hosting this unique event. Small, affordable linocuts printed only in black ink will be for sale.

Join us on Friday, March 2, 2018 as we celebrate black-work linocut prints.

All prints are only $10! Cash & carry!

7pm - Midnight.

This fundraiser is graciously sponsored by Speedball® and Genghis Kern Letterpress & Design.