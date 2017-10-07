Blessing of the Animals
St. Paul Lutheran and Roman Catholic Community of Faith 1600 Grant St., Denver, Colorado 80203
We invite all neighbors with pets to come by for a blessing in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment. Father Don and Pastor Penni will be performing blessings of animals on Saturday October 7th starting at 4:15 p.m (outside) and during the 5 p.m. Mass, as well as on Sunday morning October 8th at 10:30 during Lutheran Worship.
Info
St. Paul Lutheran and Roman Catholic Community of Faith 1600 Grant St., Denver, Colorado 80203 View Map
Religion & Spirituality - Event