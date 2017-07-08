Blue Light Studios Kickstarter Party

Here ye here ye! For all you rad tee aficianados, Blue Light Studios will be hosting a fundraiser party to officially launch itself as a business. The art past and present of Adrian Diubaldo will be on display and for sale, music by FaceMan will be keeping the groove a' groovin', and your belies will be brimming with booze and food truck fare. Admission will be based on a tiered suggested donation with goodies given out at each level. Open Bar!

http://adriandiubaldo.com/

http://adriandiubaldo.com/blue-light-studios-1/