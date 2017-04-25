Blueprint Denver Workshop: How should we address growth?

How will Denver address growth as our population continues to increase? Come be part of a Blueprint Denverworkshop to help identify the best path forward for managing Denver’s growth.

At our April 25 scenario planning workshop, you can join a “Blueprint growth strategy game” that plays out the implications of different patterns of growth. What are the tradeoffs for different population, employment and housing increases, and what are the tradeoffs associated with different growth strategies?

By creating priority transit corridors, exploring current and future growth patterns downtown and in mixed-use centers, and envisioning new mixed-use centers, you will have an opportunity to help shape how future growth may impact equity and affordability, mobility, and access to recreation and other daily needs.

Blueprint Denver workshop

April 25, 2017

5:30 – 8 p.m.

West Leadership Academy at Denver West High School

951 Elati St, Denver, CO 80204