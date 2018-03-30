The 5th annual Boulder Arts Week will take place on March 30 to April 7, 2018, at venues throughout the city. Celebrating Boulder Artists, the Week is Boulder’s only large-scale, inclusive celebration of our community’s vibrant arts and cultural offerings, promoting and celebrating our city’s thriving creativity. Join us to celebrate the city’s excellent artists and arts and culture offerings such as art walks, First Fridays, exhibitions, performances, dance, music, theater, public art, artist demonstrations, lectures, readings, and workshops. To attend an event, submit an event to the calendar, volunteer, or find out more visit boulderartsweek.org.

Are you an artist or arts organization that would like to participate in Boulder Arts Week? Participation is free and all are welcome! Simply add your event to the calendar at boulderartsweek.org.