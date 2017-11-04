Breakin’ Convention is the world's biggest festival of hip hop dance theatre showcasing the very best from around the world and around the corner.

Curated and hosted by UK hip hop pioneer Jonzi D, this is an awe inspiring weekend of exceptional performances from world champion b-boy crews to cutting edge street dance companies - live on stage.

Spilling off stage and taking over the whole building, dance workshops, graffiti, DJs, and freestyle sessions make Breakin’ Convention an unforgettable experience for all the family.

Jonzi D is the founder and Artistic Director of Jonzi D Projects and Breakin’ Convention. A dancer, spoken word artist and director, he is the foremost advocate for hip hop who has changed the profile and influenced the development of the UK British hip hop dance and theatre scene over the last two decades.

Be part of it:

If you are a dancer, graff writer, DJ, emcee, rapper, or beatboxer, then we want to hear from you. Local auditions take place Thursday, July 6th from 4-10p at the Robert and Judi Newman Center for Theatre Education. Audition submissions will begin in June.