MY BRILLIANT DIVORCE AT THE AVENUE THEATER THIS SEPTEMBER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: The Avenue Theater presents the hilarious one-woman comedy, “My Brilliant Divorce.” Written by Geraldine Aron, starring Jane Shirley (Santa’s Big Red Sack, Motherhood Out Loud) and directed by Richard Pegg.

September 8 through October 15.

In this brilliantly observed one-woman play, middle-aged Angela attempts to find a new life when husband Max leaves for a younger woman. Using a wonderful mixture of comedy and pathos, she recounts her journey back to happiness.

"Observations about jealousy, loneliness and the absurdities of life. A sturdily constructed comedy with an underlying poignancy, the play could easily become a staple of regional theater." - NY Times.

"The show's charm lies in the fact that Aron pushes the absurdity of the situation as much as its pathos…Mixing vaudevillian solo-turn and vicarious soul-baring, she offers an enjoyable evening of stand-up tragedy." - Guardian.

"There are some great jokes…but there are also sudden shafts of piercing emotional truth…the sequence when Angela goes to a sex shop to buy a vibrator is a small masterpiece of comic embarrassment…A peculiarly frosty heart is required to resist MY BRILLIANT DIVORCE."

- Daily Telegraph.

"Gorgeous stuff…something odder and more satisfying…a kind of midlife Alice in Wonderland." - Times (London).

"Men and women in Angela's predicament, but especially women, may find BRILLIANT DIVORCE resonant with defiantly buoyant verisimilitude. Funny, sad, angry, accidentally insightful and, above all, articulate." - Newsday.

"Geraldine Aron's script is absolutely gorgeous. It has irresistible Irish twinkle combined with a New York dryness…it has marvellous, grounded warmth and humour and it ripples with wonderful, tiny moments. They say God is in the detail and, God, Aron's detail is good."

- Scotsman.

SCHEDULE TIMES AND DATES

“My Brilliant Divorce” – Fridays, Saturday & Sundays September 8 – October 15. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 4:00 p.m. - $20 - $27.50 - Tickets are available online at http://www.avenuetheater.com or by calling the box office at 303-321-5925. The Avenue Theater is located at 417 E. 17th Ave., Denver, CO 80203

BIOS

Geraldine Aron, AUTHOR - is an Irish playwright. She was born in Galway, Ireland, has lived in Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa, and now lives in London.

Aron's first play Bar and Ger was performed at the Space Theatre in Cape Town in 1975 and then won awards and continues to be produced internationally. Aron's one-hander starring Dawn French, My Brilliant Divorce, played at the Apollo Theatre in London's West End and was nominated for the 2004 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Entertainment. Twelve of Aron's plays have been performed on television or radio.

My Brilliant Divorce has since been produced in 28 countries and as of 2016[update] is enjoying a 14-year record breaking run in Prague. Aron's produced stage plays include Same Old Moon (Geilgud Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue,) A Galway Girl, The Shrinking of Alby Chapman, Spider, On The Blue Train, Olive and Hilary, The Stanley Parkers, et al. Aron is included in the 1992 Bloomsbury Guide to Women's Literature, and many other anthologies.

Jane Shirley, ANGELA – Jane began her performing career doing improv comedy in the basement of the Wynkoop Brewing Co. She later opened Rattlebrain Theater and performed comedy in the basement of the Clock tower. Currently, she performs only in shows at ground level or above.

For the past eight years, she has avoided the holiday mall crowds by starring in Santa’s Big Red Sack at the Avenue Theater.

Jane has a parallel career as an educator having served as a teacher, curriculum coordinator, instructional coach and high school principal. She has discovered that the world of comedy and the world of education are sometimes hard to distinguish from one another.

Richard Pegg, DIRECTOR - Richard has been involved in theatre in his native England from the age of eight. Since 1971 he has worked in the U.K. professionally as a Stage Manager, Technical Director, Company Manager, Scenic and Lighting Designer, and a Director. In the subsequent twenty plus years in the U.K. he has quite literally worked on hundreds of shows in one or more of those capacities in major venues ranging from intimate studio theatres to regional repertory theatres to number one touring and concert venues in one of those capacity's, occasionally two and on the odd instance three!

He has worked in Metro Denver area and on the East Coast as a Lighting Designer, a Scenic Designer and a Director following his arrival in the US in 1992. During that time, he has been actively involved in one or more of those disciplines on over 150 productions at many of the Metro area's theatres. His work has been favorably reviewed by major publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Denver Post, The Rocky Mountain News, Westword and The Daily Camera.

###