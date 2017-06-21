Bringing Meaning to Life (Liberating Activity)

The six liberating actions, also known as the six paramitas, prescribe actions that efficiently bring us closer to enlightened states of mind. Developing these activities allow us to go beyond simply consuming the richness of life to producing Buddhism and being fully active in the world. Join us for this lecture on how we can develop our bodhisattva activity and bring immense meaning to life. The lecture will be followed by Q&A and meditation.
