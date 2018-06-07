Brit Floyd "The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show"

For their seventh consecutive year, Brit Floyd returns to Colorado to launch the Brit Floyd - Eclipse World Tour 2018.

The Brit Floyd phenomenon has been embraced by over a million fans as the world’s foremost Pink Floyd tribute show.

This 12-piece band will take you back to the ‘60s and ‘70s as they recreate a live concert that defined the rock era. Their acclaimed note-for-note perfection, impeccable harmonies, staging, state-of-the-art sound and lighting, lasers, video screen with unique Floydian animation, and props, all come together to create a genuine reincarnation of the Pink Floyd Live experience.

Brit Floyd will be performing songs from Pink Floyd’s best-loved and biggest selling albums, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Wall and The Division Bell, as well as paying tribute to a host of other Pink Floyd musical gems.

For this special occasion, the Young Voices of Colorado will be joining the stage at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Brit Floyd.

For well-seasoned Floyd connoisseurs and newcomers alike, come discover, remember and enjoy the incomparable world of music that is Pink Floyd.

For more information, and to sample music and video on the band, please go to: www.britfloyd.com

TICKETS: $56.50 GA Tickets (plus service charges) available at www.AXS.com or by calling 1-888-929-7849. Tickets also available through Channel 12 online at www.cpt12.org or call 303-296-1212

(M-F 9am-5 pm).